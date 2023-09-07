Redox Molecules and Thyroid Restoration - Redox Health Coach - Arukah.com

We live in an age where health is no longer a given; it's a pursuit. It's something we must actively seek, understand, and nurture. But it's a pursuit filled with complexity, as our bodies are intricate machines that require precise care and attention. One of the most overlooked aspects of our health is thyroid function and the role of Redox molecules and iodine. Let's dive into this subject with the inspiring story of one individual who turned her health around and a new understanding that could change your life as well. A Journey Back to Health: Amy's Story Amy, a retired RN, faced a daunting thyroid issue where 60% of her thyroid was removed. The journey ahead seemed fraught with difficulty, but Amy's story is one of triumph. Through determination and a focus on understanding her body's needs, she was able to activate her thyroid, gradually getting off her medications. Her thyroid is now functioning properly, a testament to human resilience and the power of knowledge. Listen to her testimony here: • Amy Stacy The Hidden Crisis: Thyroid Disease in the Modern World The Colorado Prevalence Study puts the rate of hypothyroidism in the general population at a staggering 10%. Yet, detection remains more challenging than other metabolic diseases like diabetes. This new connection is slowly turning into a widespread problem that can't be ignored any longer. The Vital Role of Iodine and REDOX Molecules Understanding the underlying causes of thyroid disease leads us to the Redox molecule pathways of iodine metabolism and the manufacturing of thyroxin – the hormone every cell must have to thrive. Iodine, once abundant in our diet, has now become a rare commodity, with our needs skyrocketing from 150 mcg to 15 mg per day over the past 40 years. The modern environment plays a significant role in this iodine deficiency, with chemicals like chlorine, bromine, and fluorine displacing iodine from absorption into our bodies. This deficiency stresses the thyroid gland, leading to enlargement or even failure, and gives rise to diseases like Graves and Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Supplementing with adequate amounts of iodine is essential, but that's only half of the story. REDOX molecules, produced by our cells' mitochondria, are vital in the production of thyroxin hormone. Imbalance or depletion of REDOX molecules results in conditions characterized by oxidative stress, like Graves' disease. My Personal Journey to Thyroid Health I also have thyroid health issues caused primarily, I believe, by extreme stress due to personal/family issues I was facing last year. Through marriage and life coaching, my personal issues have been stabilized, but the damage done to my thryoid is still in the healing process. I personally take Iodine, Thyroid glandular, Ashwaganda, and other herbs and vitamins, and I also take Redox. As a holistic healer, I have seen Redox boost the healing progress of so many, so quickly, for so many conditions, that it's become one of the top supplements I recommend in my health coaching practice. I have personally experienced a boost in my immune system, energy, sleep, and even skin health since I've started taking Redox. Join Our Webinar and Transform Your Health

