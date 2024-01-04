Stew-Peters-Did-Israel-Allow-Oct-7th-Hamas-Attack-Potential-False-Flag-To-Enable Nakba-2

Sam Parker on Twitt, lists some damning evidence that Israel had foreknowledge of, allowed, and even made Israeli damages worse on Oct 7th. 2 days before the attack, the head of IDF moved the Jewish festival to the location of the glider attack, then he had to EXTEND it one more day, then they had to keep both parties ignorant of the attack, (the festival, and the IDF), then they ordered a stand down of the Israeli Army for 6 hours so it took them 6 hours to respond (even though you can fly by copter from one end of Israel to the other in 45 minutes), then they had the Israeli Army kill Israeli IDF citizens claiming confusion w. Hamas forces. This in the face of Israel dessicrating the Mosque the week before, and relocating most of the Gaza defense forces to the West Bank immediately prior to the Oct 7th attack. Then you have all the atrocity propaganda, Hamas supposedly cutting babies in half, cutting off womens breasts and tossing them around like footballs, playing soccer w. babys skulls, which if they were really done, were probably done by IDF and false flagged to look like Hamas. Sam talks about all the high level IDF meetings going on 2 days prior to the attack, and how they had the plans a year ahead of time, but refused to take them seriously. How under the excuse of destroying Hamas human shields, ALL civilians in Gaza are being genocided, so Israel can progress towards Eretz Israel (owning all the land granted to Abraham). and the Christian Zionists are falling for this big lie.