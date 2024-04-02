Dog Born With NO Cartilage Walks On Two Forelegs l Animal in Crisis Ep 407

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Mar 28, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Jjang-a is the brightest and loveliest doggo for her mother! Jjang-a was born without cartilage and faces difficulty in walking. She can only use her two forelegs to walk. But, despite her disability, she's one of the brightest doggo you've ever seen! Let's see what fills up her days in the video
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis
