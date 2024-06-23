Hezbollah releases new video with TARGET coordinates inside Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah releases new video with coordinates inside Israel. The targets include Ben Gurion Airport, Ashkelon Power Station, gas and oil refineries south of Ashkelon, Ashdod Port, oil and chemical storage facilities in Haifa. Targets named in the video are according to their coordinates and location as the video shows them. The maritime targets shown are usually prohibited from being displayed on satellite mapping programs.
Source @Hoopoe platform
