Justified by God through faith & good works

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 13, 2024.





In Romans 5:1, we read: Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Thus, those who are faithful to God are justified before Him.





However, what the Protestant churches will be surprised to know is that the doers of the law shall be justified as well according to Romans 2:13. Thus, those who are doers of the law of God, His holy ten commandments, are also justified before Him.





When you look at the big picture when it comes to being justified before God, it’s a combination of faith and being doers of the law of God that justifies a believer in Christ.





Ephesians 2:8-9 is a passage that for Protestants represents that good works are not required. The passage says: 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast. And then, they stop there. Some of them refuse to read the next verse, Ephesians 2:10.





The verse says: For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.

Another word for ordained is commanded. God hath ordained or commanded His people to walk in good works: His holy ten commandments in Exodus 20:3-17. They are the good works of obedience unto Christ our righteousness. It is our duty to keep God’s holy ten commandments says king Solomon in Ecclesiastes 12:13.





The holy ten commandments of God of love represent the good works of obedience as servants of obedience unto righteousness. That’s what Romans 6:16 speaks of. The verse says: Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?





That righteousness is not OUR righteousness but rather we reflect the righteousness of Christ Who never sinned or Who never broke any of His holy ten commandments of love.





As imitators of Christ, we ought to follow Christ’s holy example of not sinning or of not breaking any of God’s holy ten commandments. We are to “go and sin no more” says Christ in John 8:11. Christ paid the ultimate price of dying on the cross for you and I for breaking His holy ten commandments or for our sins.





Altogether, this points to what the apostle James wrote about in James 2:14, 17, 18, 20, 24, 26. The apostle James shows us that faith AND good works, the good works of obedience to Christ and His law of love points to being justified before God.





Faith + good works of obedience to Christ and His holy law = being justified before God.