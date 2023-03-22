Jonathan Weissman on the Mark of the Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Saturday 18 March 2023, I delivered a presentation entitled, "The Mark of the Beast." A fully referenced copy of my presentation slides is available at my website https://www.alltherisks.com, alongside interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.
Introduction
00:00 Start
00:38 Introduction
02:06 Important Context
Part 1) Big Pharma deceives the whole world
03:13 Deceiving the Public
04:30 Fauci and Next Gen Respiratory Virus Vaccines
06:51 Why is the Phylogenetic Tree so Diverse?
08:14 Mass Vaccination: Worse than Useless?
09:44 More Moderna mRNA Vaccines
Part 2) New global health architecture is emerging
10:54 Pre-empting the next pandemic
12:13 Who is the WHO?
14:17 IHR Amendments: One World Government?
16:07 WHO: Global Vaccine Passports?
17:39 Defaming Dissidents and Censoring Critics
Part 3) No Christian may take the mark of the beast
20:23 Surveillance Under the Skin
21:28 Timeline of Key Biblical Events
26:08 Genesis 3: Hath God Said?
27:59 Revelation 13: The Mark of the Beast
30:54 Revelation 14: The Mark of the Beast
32:42 Very Severe Warnings in Scripture
Part 4) Jesus is our only refuge and our only hope
41:10 Jesus
Outro
54:56 Conclusion
56:24 Thank You for Listening