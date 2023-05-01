© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fo2n7a2ef
中共是使用什么样的手段进入白宫后门的。孟建柱的私生子刘特佐是如何偷取马来西亚主权财富基金，通过美国说唱歌手Pras Michel和其他政府要员来影响美国政治的。美国前总统奥巴马是如何涉足其中的。
What means did the Chinese Communist Party use to gain access to the back door of the White House? How Meng Jianzhu's illegitimate son, Jho Low, stole Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund to influence U.S. politics through American rapper Pras Michel and other government dignitaries. How former U.S. President Barack Obama got involved.
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp