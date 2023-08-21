BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Role of Pornography in the Normalization of Pedophilia and Satanism in Society
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 08/21/2023

Max and Jaymee discuss pornography and how the Satanic elite want to create a society where their perversion of the innocence of children is openly practiced and accepted. The duo examines how the destruction of the family, the economy, and other deliberate programs have groomed society into the normalization of pedophilia. The current sexualization of children in schools, modeling and art create a numbing effect and pave the way to a reversal of reality where child abuse, rape and harvesting are normalized and accepted. They also explore the perversion of healthy attachment and the existential loneliness that these Satanic inversions have created for people in relationships.

Keywords
pedophiliamaxsatanic eliteunbrokenpronographylowenjaymee jay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy