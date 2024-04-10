The Resurrection of the Church: The First Resurrection of St John - A New Life in the Divine Will!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Apr 9, 2024





It’s a mysterious passage in the Book of Revelation: after the death of the Antichrist and the destruction of his “beast” system, St. John describes a “resurrection” of the Church before the end of time:





Blessed and holy is the one who shares in the first resurrection. The second death has no power over these; they will be priests of God and of Christ, and they will reign with him for [the] thousand years. (Revelation 20:6)





What is this resurrection? Citing Scripture, Tradition, and private revelation together, a beautiful future for the Church emerges… one in which her holiness will shine to the ends of the earth. Read The Resurrection of the Church by Mark Mallett at The Now Word.

https://www.markmallett.com/blog/the-resurrection-of-the-church/

🙏 Please support our Gofundme mission with Fr. Francis to build a Marian Sanctuary in Ghana: https://gofund.me/5a7bc13a





Free Monthly Newsletter: https://motherandrefuge.com/prayer-requests/





OUR NEW BOOK!

📖​ Buy 'The Most Holy Rosary: Prayers and Mystical Meditations of Saints and Seers' in Kindle and paperback: https://a.co/d/hP1ijdr





📖CATHOLIC CHILDREN'S BOOK!

Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!





US LINK: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/hjNLU9W

OTHER: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

US LINK: https://a.co/d/5XuT6vw

AUSTRALIA: https://amzn.asia/d/isEkGkq

OTHER: https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





⛪Shop with us❤️

https://motherrefugeoftheendtimes.myspreadshop.com/





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD





​📿​🙏​ LIVE 24/7 Prayer Rooms

• LIVE 24/7 PRAYER ROOMS https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL11LaxjLQpCUfW-tSTW-v2X2PvfHz0tjY





⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5PpefvwCt4