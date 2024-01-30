Quo Vadis





Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for January 25, 2024.





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA De Bonilla:





Dearly beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:





AT THIS MOMENT OF HUMANITY'S SUFFERING, WHAT I HAVE ANNOUNCED TO YOU THROUGH THE TIMES, COMES STRONGLY.





The human creature waits, waits for other moments, waits for other times, but My children, time has been shortened, the seas are agitated from the ocean floor and coastal countries will suffer, they will suffer and the laments of humanity will be great.





My children, the climates will be unpredictable, the rains will be stronger and more intense at every moment, because what has been prophesied will be fulfilled because it is the Word of God.





He has sent Me (at this moment) so that you know in advance the Divine Designs and knowing this, there are still My children who do not believe, who do not feel fear and who mock My Divine Son and this Mother.





Everything that has a flavor of Jesus Christ My Divine Son, they despise everything and later they will regret it; then they will cry, prostrate themselves and ask for forgiveness.





Why not do it at this moment? . . .

so that when times are extremely difficult, the Mercy of My Divine Son remains with you in advance and My children maintain the faith necessary to overcome the labor pains that the entire life will experience. Land.





My little children:





I call you with My Love to enter My Ark of Salvation.





I lead you to My Divine Son. I take you to serene waters because whoever lives from My Divine Son, that creature will not look with the eyes that other of My children will look at who do not believe in the Word that the Sacrosanct Trinity sends them from Heaven, anticipating events so that they do not faint. but on the contrary, so that faith increases, not out of fear, but out of love for the Holy Trinity.





Little children, water will be scarce, the climate has changed, water will be scarce, food will be difficult to acquire and currencies will be devalued so much that it will be difficult to acquire what is necessary.





I am alerting you so that you have what you need, children.





BY DIVINE WILL I HAVE BROUGHT YOU NATURAL MEDICINES SO THAT YOU SURVIVE DISEASES THAT ARE APPROACHING AND OTHERS THAT ARE ALREADY FOUND ON EARTH .





Do not take diseases lightly, some are manufactured, but others are found on Earth as a product of the sin of the human creature and it is urgent that you My children possess what is necessary.





BECAUSE I LOVE YOU, BECAUSE I CARRY YOU IN MY IMMACULATE HEART, STAY UNITED, HELP EACH OTHER AND BE EACH ONE THE SUPPORT OF THE OTHER.





Join together, My children, pray for each other, that what the Devil despises most is unity, love and feeling and to see that My children receive My Divine Son constantly, because He is the Divine Food, the Delicacy of the Angels and if you you can receive it, do it now; receive My Divine Son now, because later perhaps you will not be able to receive Him.





I bless you My children wherever you are, I bless your heart, mind, thought, conscious and unconscious.





I bless your hands, your feet, I bless your whole body and I bless you the gift of speech so that you may be bearers of love and unity, so that you may be recipients of the Word of eternal life.





I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Mother Mary.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters:





Maternal Love is reflected in the protection that Our Mother gives us at all times.





The instructions that Our Lady lovingly gives us are to always keep in mind.





The consciousness that the human creature must possess continues to be important because God is God and both in Heaven and on Earth, His Will is fulfilled whether the human creature creates or not.





Brothers and sisters, let's act, we are asked to convert, let's act now!





When humanity hears distant dates for the fulfillment of the Prophecies, it declines further, plunges into idolatry, into worldliness, and falls to the ground into the hands of the Devil.





We have to live each day as if it were our last and be prepared with firm, strong and convinced faith.





Brothers and Sisters, Our Mother tells us in the Message that She has been sent by whom?





For the Most Holy Trinity at this moment to advance the Divine Designs, it is at this moment for that, for us to prepare ourselves spiritually, but we all know and are knowledgeable of the mission of Our Holy Mother since she said to the Archangel Gabriel “Fiat” .





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O49o3-jmrLM