BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE JUDICIAL COUP IN AMERICA | 3-20-2025
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
152 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 6 months ago

Show #2370


Show Notes:


'Coup': https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/coup

1 Amendment: https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-1/

Humanist Manifesto: https://americanhumanist.org/what-is-humanism/manifesto1/

Kritarchy: https://voluntaryist.com/articles/issue-135/what-is-kritarchy/

Judges appointed: https://ballotpedia.org/Federal_judicial_appointments_by_president

NGO Busted: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236325062644434&set=a.10204413833523650

Bill Gates Pump and Dump: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10161673978704117&set=a.57404409116

Emerson Vs Board of Education of Ewing: https://www.oyez.org/cases/1940-1955/330us1

The Courts Cannot Make Law Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFCN2Y6kJWE


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event


Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate


Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy