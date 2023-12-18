Anyone who pressured or coerced others to get the vaccine is complicit in a crime against humanity

"Any time a biopharmaceutical product remains on the market, despite excess mortality, and mounting and mounting evidence suggesting greater and greater deaths are accumulating with each and every day that the COVID-19 vaccines are left on the market, that does qualify as mass negligent homicide for all of those who are responsible for manufacturing the vaccines, distributing them, administering them, and then promoting them; each and every person that ever encouraged, pressured, coerced, or threatened reprisal for one of these COVID-19 vaccines is complicit in a crime against humanity. And that crime is mass negligent homicide!"
—Dr. Peter McCullough
Description copied from the video posted by "Sunfellow on COVID-19" here:
https://rumble.com/v41ixfb-dr.-peter-mccullough-who-is-guilty-of-mass-negligent-homicide-for-promoting.html
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/why-ethical-cardiologists-cannot
Why Ethical Cardiologists Cannot Support COVID-19 Vaccination
Products Cause Heart Damage, Go Against Principles of Good Medical Practice
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
December 15, 2023
I was given this exclusive footage of a major upcoming film where I was able to outline why as an ethical and concerned cardiologist, I cannot support COVID-19 vaccination. The chain of logic is solid. From October, 22, 2020 forward, The US government agencies said the mRNA vaccines would cause myocarditis or heart damage. They have been correct and the problem has greatly increased the burden of heart disease worldwide, particularly among young persons.
Cardiovascular death was elevated in the original Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine randomized trials. No product should be FDA EUA authorized let alone supported by the American College of Cardiology when it is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular death as shown by Michels et al.
COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis is leading to autopsy proven fatal cardiac arrests. Based on the analysis of Hulscher et al, the next cardiac arrest that occurs in a young person and the COVID-19 vaccine is not ruled out, the public should consider subclinical myocarditis as the likely cause of the death.
Peter McCullough Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-peter-mccullough-something-is-very-wrong/
The Courage To Face COVID-19:
Preventing Hospitalization And Death While Battling The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex (Book)
By John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough videos featured on this Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=sunfellow%20-%20McCullough
Peter McCullough on Substack
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/
McCullough Website
https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/
McCullough on Twitter
https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)
https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/
Denis Rancourt Sounds The All-Cause Mortality Alarm At International Crisis Summit 4
https://rumble.com/v3xoina-denis-rancourt-sounds-the-all-cause-mortality-alarm-at-international-crisis.html
Collection Of Peer Reviewed Case Reports & Studies Citing Adverse Effects Post Covid Vaccination
Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/covid-19-vaccine-pharmacovigilance-report/
More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/compilation-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-of-covid-vaccine-injuries/
COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/
COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaers/
COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page
https://sunfellow.com/100-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-were-caused-by-just-5-of-the-batches/
Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s
https://sunfellow.com/bhakdi-burkhardt-cole-hoffe/
Vaccine-Induced "Turbo Cancer"
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=sunfellow%20-%20turbo%20cancer
COVID-19 & Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE)
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-antibody-dependent-enhancement-ade/
COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Shedding, DNA Contamination
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-menstrual-breast-milk-disruptions-miscarriages-infertility-transmission-shedding/
COVID-19 Psychosis
https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-psychosis/
COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People
https://sunfellow.com/covid19-blood-clots-in-vaccinated-dead-people/
Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?
https://www.sunfellow.com/has-our-blood-supply-been-contaminated-by-vaccinated-genetically-modified-blood/
