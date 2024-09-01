The Deep State controls our governments, says Prof. David A. Hughes

“What do you mean by the Deep State? “It's an apparatus, which they have tried to keep concealed for many decades, but which, in my opinion, has been incubated since the late-1940’s. “I describe its origins in the book. “It has to do in some measure with the birth of the national security state in the US in 1947. “But what I argue is that... the Deep State was always a transnational project [extending across national boundaries]. “It's very important to understand that this structure exists. “It's NOT a metaphor. It's NOT a fiction. It's very real. “It does control governments.” “It gives the lie to the idea that we live in fully functional liberal democracies. “And it gives the lie to national sovereignty because, in fact, the true power in this world lies at a much higher level. “It works largely invisibly, although since 2020 its operations have come much more into the light.”

Prof. David A. Hughes speaking with Alex Newman of “The New American” posted on 10 July 2024.

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

Description of author from Amazon:

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

