TRUMP 'GETS BLACK GUYS CONFUSED', WOW ☚ GOTEEM

This was all about exposing Kamala 'Kneepads' Harris and her 'rise' by kneeling for Willie Brown...but Pakman's too busy shooting choda into his panties to notice





Smalls cat food: Use code PAKMAN for 50% off & free shipping at https://smalls.com/pakman

-- After telling a confusing story about a helicopter and Willie Brown, the explanation turns out to be that Donald Trump got two black men confused for each other





https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/09/us/politics/trump-helicopter-landing.html

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/08/09/trump-plane-crash-california-00173487

---

Become a Member: https://www.davidpakman.com/membership

Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/davidpakmanshow

Book David Pakman: https://www.cameo.com/davidpakman

---

David on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/david.pakman

David on Threads: https://www.threads.net/@david.pakman

TDPS Subreddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/thedavidpakmanshow/

Pakman Discord: https://www.davidpakman.com/discord

David on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow

Leave a Voicemail: (219)-2DAVIDP

---

David's tech:

- Camera: Sony PXW-X70 https://amzn.to/3emv1v1

- Microphone: Shure SM7B: https://amzn.to/3hEVtSH

- Voice Processor: dbx 266xs https://amzn.to/3B1SV8N

- Stream Controller: Elgato Stream Deck https://amzn.to/3B4jPNq

- Microphone Cloudlifter: https://amzn.to/2T9bhne





-Timely news is important! We upload new clips every day! Make sure to subscribe!





Original show date August 12, 2024





#davidpakmanshow #trump #black





Source: https://youtu.be/bbozgk9sttM





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/906m87