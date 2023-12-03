Israel BURYING Burned Cars They Attacked On October 7!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show
2 Dec 2023
Hundreds of cars and trucks were destroyed, most of them burned, during Hamas’ October 7 attacks inside Israel. Now the Israeli authorities have announced that these vehicles will all be shredded and buried, ostensibly because under Jewish custom all human remains must be interred in a timely fashion. But is that the real reason for this course of action?