BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Noahide Law And You!
1Source
1Source
197 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 9 months ago

Coming to your neighborhood… once Trump assumes power he will instigate the Noahide law… which has been hidden in the education bill since Jimmy Carter. Mentioned by Ronald Reagan by name, although never enforced at this point.

This is seven basic Jewish laws of the Talmud… first and foremost is blasphemy, will be punished by beheading… in other words if you have more than one God, it will be considered blasphemy, any mention of Jesus Christ will be a sentence of execution.

They are already working on anti-Semitic laws… anything negative about Zionism/Israel/Jews will mean death.


Keywords
trumpjewishlawtalmudnoahidebeheading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy