The Trump Effect: It's Real & It's Happening

Agenda47: Everything Is About To Change In America
* The Trump Effect is back, and it’s more potent than ever across too many categories to count.
* Love him or hate him, it really doesn’t matter.
* This is undeniable: when DJT enters the room, the world listens and the economy reacts.
The full segment is linked below.
Morris Invest (24 November 2024)