BGMCTV RTE PARASHA 041

SHABBAT AFTERNOON ROAD TO EMMAUS CLASS.
B'midbar/ Numbers 25:10–30:1
The name of the Parshah, "Pinchas," refers to Phineas, who zealously avenged YEHOVAH'S name, and it is found in Numbers 25:11.
Aaron’s grandson Pinchas is rewarded for his act of zealotry in killing the Simeonite prince Zimri and the Midianite princess who was his paramour: YEHOVAH grants him a covenant of peace and the priesthood.