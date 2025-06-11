Fourth Industrial Revolution Changes You To IoB Internet of Bodies - Human Augmentation - Cyborg - Transhumanism

Proof WW3 is here - Murdering All of us, All biological life, all animals, all plants - their BioDigital Convergence



Policy Horizons Government of Canada

1 Exploring BioDigital Convergence

horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml

2 Biodigital Today and Tomorrow

horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml

3 The Next Digital Economy

horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-next-digital-economy/

4 The Future of Work: Five Game Changers

horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-future-of-work-five-game-changers/



Bio-digital convergence standardization opportunities

Day 1 IEC

iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf

Day 2 IEC

iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_2_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf



Biodigital Convergence, Digital Twin and the Internet of Everything Everywhere World Standards Day, Francois Coallier IEC iec.ch/system/fles/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf0.pdf

While the concept is at least 20 years old, developments in the area have been turbocharged by the fast-paced changes and evolution of information and digital technologies. (And of course massive distractions and lies, brainwashing, propaganda, mind-control and mind-programming from all around us, on everyone)

iec.ch/basecamp/bio-digital-convergence-standardization-opportunities

Geting ready for the Quantum Leap IEC etech.iec.ch/issue/2024-05/getting-ready-for-the-quantum-leap



WEF - The Quantum Economy Blueprint weforum.org/publications/quantum-economy-blueprint/



2025 is the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, 2025

unesco.org/en/articles/opening-ceremony-international-year-quantum-science-and-technology

United Nations

digitallibrary.un.org/record/4052700



The Quantum Internet of the Future is Already Here

US Government Department of Energy

energy.gov/articles/quantum-internet-future-here

National Quantum Initiative

quantum.gov/

The Quantum Initiative is an outgrowth of the Nanotechnology lnitiative

nseresearch.org/2023/overviews/MCR_2023-0918_NNI_at20years-enabling_new_horizons_JNR_Springer_28p.pdf



Iinternet of Things Quantum Sensors Challenge, Government of Canada

nrc.canada.ca/en/research-development/research-collaboration/programs/internet-things-quantum-sensors-challenge-program

Quantum and Nanotechnologies Research Centre, Government of Canada

nrc.canada.ca/en/research-development/research-collaboration/research-centres/quantum-nanotechnologies-research-centre



IEEE 10th World Forum on Internet of Things 10-13 November 2024 // Ottawa, Canada

QUANTUM INTERNET OF THINGS

wfiot2024.iot.ieee.org/quantum-internet-things



The Convergence of Quantum Computing and Al

Reshaping the Future of Machine Learning

researchgate.net/profile/lndependent-Researcher-I/publication/389178531_The_Convergence_of_Quantum_Computing_and_Al_Reshaping_the_Futureof_Machine_Learning/links/67b80713461b56424e3f501/The-Convergence-of-Quantum-Computing-and-Al-Reshaping-the-Future-of-Machine-Learning.pdf



Smart Healthcare Services Employing Quantum

Internet of Things in Metaverse

taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edi/10.1201/9781003449256-10/smart-healthcare-services-employing-quantum-internet-things-metaverse-kartick-sutradhar-ranjitha-venkatesh-priyanka-venkatesh



New Emerging Dynamics in the Emerging

Metaverse: Towards a Quantum Phygital Approach by Integrating Space and Place

drops.dagstuhl.de/storage/00lipics/lipics-vol240-cosit2022/LIPIcs.COSIT.2022.11/LIPIcs.COSIT.2022.11.pdf



Credit for research: James Scott

tomdienes.substack.com/p/part-1-interview-with-biodigital



#BioDigitaIConvergence

#HumanDigitalTwin

#Nanotechnology

#biotechnology

#IT

#cognitivescience

#quantumcomputing

#brainmachineinterface

#brainonachip

#telecommunications

#quantummaterials

#organonachip

#cybernetics

#Cyborg

#blockchain

#internetofBioNanoThings #internetofEverything

#transhumanism

#metamaterials

#Al

#posthuman

#Geoengineering

#Smartcities

#Metaverse