Fourth Industrial Revolution Changes You To IoB Internet of Bodies - Human Augmentation - Cyborg - Transhumanism
27 views • 3 months ago

Proof WW3 is here - Murdering All of us, All biological life, all animals, all plants - their BioDigital Convergence

Policy Horizons Government of Canada
1 Exploring BioDigital Convergence
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml
2 Biodigital Today and Tomorrow
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml
3 The Next Digital Economy
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-next-digital-economy/
4 The Future of Work: Five Game Changers
horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2019/06/20/the-future-of-work-five-game-changers/

Bio-digital convergence standardization opportunities
Day 1 IEC
iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf
Day 2 IEC
iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_2_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf

Biodigital Convergence, Digital Twin and the Internet of Everything Everywhere World Standards Day, Francois Coallier IEC iec.ch/system/fles/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf0.pdf
While the concept is at least 20 years old, developments in the area have been turbocharged by the fast-paced changes and evolution of information and digital technologies. (And of course massive distractions and lies, brainwashing, propaganda, mind-control and mind-programming from all around us, on everyone)
iec.ch/basecamp/bio-digital-convergence-standardization-opportunities
Geting ready for the Quantum Leap IEC etech.iec.ch/issue/2024-05/getting-ready-for-the-quantum-leap

WEF - The Quantum Economy Blueprint weforum.org/publications/quantum-economy-blueprint/

2025 is the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, 2025
unesco.org/en/articles/opening-ceremony-international-year-quantum-science-and-technology
United Nations
digitallibrary.un.org/record/4052700

The Quantum Internet of the Future is Already Here
US Government Department of Energy
energy.gov/articles/quantum-internet-future-here
National Quantum Initiative
quantum.gov/
The Quantum Initiative is an outgrowth of the Nanotechnology lnitiative
nseresearch.org/2023/overviews/MCR_2023-0918_NNI_at20years-enabling_new_horizons_JNR_Springer_28p.pdf

Iinternet of Things Quantum Sensors Challenge, Government of Canada
nrc.canada.ca/en/research-development/research-collaboration/programs/internet-things-quantum-sensors-challenge-program
Quantum and Nanotechnologies Research Centre, Government of Canada
nrc.canada.ca/en/research-development/research-collaboration/research-centres/quantum-nanotechnologies-research-centre

IEEE 10th World Forum on Internet of Things 10-13 November 2024 // Ottawa, Canada
QUANTUM INTERNET OF THINGS
wfiot2024.iot.ieee.org/quantum-internet-things

The Convergence of Quantum Computing and Al
Reshaping the Future of Machine Learning
researchgate.net/profile/lndependent-Researcher-I/publication/389178531_The_Convergence_of_Quantum_Computing_and_Al_Reshaping_the_Futureof_Machine_Learning/links/67b80713461b56424e3f501/The-Convergence-of-Quantum-Computing-and-Al-Reshaping-the-Future-of-Machine-Learning.pdf

Smart Healthcare Services Employing Quantum
Internet of Things in Metaverse
taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edi/10.1201/9781003449256-10/smart-healthcare-services-employing-quantum-internet-things-metaverse-kartick-sutradhar-ranjitha-venkatesh-priyanka-venkatesh

New Emerging Dynamics in the Emerging
Metaverse: Towards a Quantum Phygital Approach by Integrating Space and Place
drops.dagstuhl.de/storage/00lipics/lipics-vol240-cosit2022/LIPIcs.COSIT.2022.11/LIPIcs.COSIT.2022.11.pdf

Credit for research: James Scott
tomdienes.substack.com/p/part-1-interview-with-biodigital

#BioDigitaIConvergence
#HumanDigitalTwin
#Nanotechnology
#biotechnology
#IT
#cognitivescience
#quantumcomputing
#brainmachineinterface
#brainonachip
#telecommunications
#quantummaterials
#organonachip
#cybernetics
#Cyborg
#blockchain
#internetofBioNanoThings #internetofEverything
#transhumanism
#metamaterials
#Al
#posthuman
#Geoengineering
#Smartcities
#Metaverse

Keywords
trump5gartificial intelligenceelon musk6gcyborgtranshumanismneuralinkfourth industrial revolution7ginternet of bodieshuman augmentationbiodigital convergencesmart-city
