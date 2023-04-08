© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Apr 3, 2023
Passover/Feast of Unleavened Bread
Begins at sunset on Wednesday, April 5,
ends at nightfall on Thursday, April 13.
How does the Jewish celebration of Passover relate to the redemption we receive from Christ Jesus? Find out as Rabbi teaches on Jesus' sacrifice and the blood of the Lamb.
**********************************************
**** SPECIAL PASSOVER OFFERING *** https://djj.show/hrc
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/2d1
**********************************************
Episode: 1 of 1
***** Access Rabbi's Teaching Notes for this episode:- Coming Soon
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxM9f8Sdab0