Thank You For Showing Us Your True Faces, People Of Israel!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from TRT World
27 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mwcFEpAYkU&ab_channel=TRTWorld
An old Israeli song has resurfaced in one of the latest Israeli TikTok trends meant to make fun of Palestinians and their living conditions amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, which is suffering from a severe lack of water, food, fuel, electricity and medicine due to Israel's siege and air strikes.