I Drove The MAGA-MOBILE Through Target | What Happened Next Is INSANE





ATTENTION ALL SHOPPERS! The incredible Forgiato Blow is dominating the iTunes charts with his sensational track "Boycott Target." He courageously addresses the LGBTQ agenda that has taken Target by storm, resulting in a whopping $10 billion loss for the retailer in just 10 days.





With powerful lyrics that expose the truth about Target's controversial clothing line for children, Forgiato is fighting back and standing up for our values. Get ready to support this amazing artist and join the movement to reclaim our nation's stores!





