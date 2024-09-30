VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE

30/9/24 G-TUMS OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan



There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S



Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.



(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



Carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361

They are also committing crimes because carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361 and of the Statute Of Northampton 1328. Police have been required to disarm as they are not part of the military. They are civilians and they have refused to disarm.

If the English Police via their FEDERATION do NOT make it TOTALLY CLEAR they BRITISH POLICE are NOT an ARMY.. Treat them as what they want to be treated as; an ARMY.

They are NOT in British Army uniform, therefore, they must be an OCCUPYING ENEMY ARMY.

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another





Ten Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, AND G-POLS





Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.





As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984





18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey



Dear Northumbria Police,





Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc



Yours,





Damian.





US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft