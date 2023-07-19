BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REALITY CHECK ONE TWO CHECK ONE TWO CHECK REALITY CHECK CHECK REALITY 2023
KenMatthewsTV
KenMatthewsTV
18 followers
11 views • 07/19/2023

The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT segment ONE (of three today)


WEDNESDAY JULY 19, 2023

What does the political landscape currently look like if we remove the cheerleading and hopium?
Where are we now with the truth and why are so many people we trusted failing us?

https://www.subscribestar.com/ken-matthews-radio

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING FREE SPEECH AND THE TRUTH!
Get KEN for TEN. 10 USD per month.

that's ONLY 33 cents a day. ( it's almost like a miracle)

Keywords
trumpcensorship20202024rinohunterdesantisken matthewsjan6gop fail
