2001 Leaked video: Netanyahu how Israel intentionally strikes Palestinians “painfully”, how he deceived the US to break the Oslo Accords & Americans will always support Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A leaked video from 2001 shows Israeli PM Netanyahu talking about how Israel intentionally strikes Palestinians “painfully”, how he deceived the US to break the Oslo Accords, and how Americans will always support Israel if it faces backlash.
Found here, posted Oct 10, 2023:
https://www.facebook.com/trtworld/videos/strike-themnot-once-but-several-times-so-painfully-netanyahu-in-a-2001-video/1423118978249848/