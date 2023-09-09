Hawaiian Governor Admits They'll Try to Seize Land After Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting interview with Hawaiians BJ Penn and Tulsi Gabbard on the Joe Rogan show regarding the Hawaiian governor's admission that yes, Alex Jones was right; "we will seize the property of the second most valuable piece of land in the world. After we allowed it and many of its owners get burned to ashes."