WEF Launches 'Mark of the Beast' CBDC Microchip To 'End Gun Ownership in America'
691 views • 07/14/2023

Propelling ahead at breakneck speed, the globalist elite are implementing their plan to utilize CBDCs embedded under the skin, aiming to abolish the Second Amendment.

The World Economic Forum has called on Western nations to “urgently” ban cash and implement a Chinese-style social credit score system amid growing public rejection of the globalist agenda.

The WEF urged world leaders to begin fast-tracking the implementation of CBDC’s during the “Summer Davos” event last week.

For years now the globalist elite have been telling us about their plans to seize control of every aspect of our lives and turn the world into a giant prison, but most people have preferred to cover their ears and pretend nothing is awry.

Unfortunately for the sheeple, the days of being able to pretend everything is OK are rapidly coming to an end.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

second amendmentgun controlban gunsworld economic forumwefglobalist eliteban cashcbdcs
