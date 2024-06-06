© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Done - Friday, August 28, 2009
Another oldie upload.
"Never will I be welcomed, Amongst the heartless monsters, You surround yourself with, Feeding of the pain and misfortune of others, A maniacal breed of subhuman parasites, Thrown into a feeding frenzy
With the smell of fresh blood
Open your eyes and see, The creatures for what they are: A swirling mass of hatred and envy, Don't be naive enough, To think you are unaffected
The conversion has already begun"
I always heard 'mass, instead of mess - some lyrics sites give varying words.