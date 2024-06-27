SHE'S NOT TAKING IT; CALLS OUT TRUMP FOR VAX !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting comment on Trump for his pro vax stance and involvement. This really is the massive elephant in the room. If he is elected, how are the people who carried out the vax genocide ever going to be held to account if he still thinks "Big Pharma" and Bill Gates are wonderful still !!! Anyone who still back this vax is a massive problem to humanity.