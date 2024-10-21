Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 16, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2401 - Importance of Magnesium brain food. -What is really happening in NC? -Are we allowing the public defense to operate on levels of authority they have no business being a part of by sliding under DOT covering? -Has the government been hijacked? What laws need to be repealed? -Being overweight and lack of sleep have a correlation? -What does Trader Joe’s get busted for? -How does secret service agents act like around Biden? -Biden-Harris administration boosting on “ruining” our country. -Turbo cancers are on a high being caused by what? -Top 4 cognitive supplements? -Victoria’s secret now has what kind of models? -5 Key exercise you can do at home