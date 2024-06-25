White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1897 - Eugene Karl Siller - Report on Rhoden's guilty plea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eugene was playing golf, when he witnessed Rhoden driving a truck towards a pond near hole 10. When he walked over to investigate, Rhoden shot him, before shooting two other people he had bound and gagged in the back. Rhoden then went out for drinks with a female friend. Eugene leaves behind a wife and two kids.