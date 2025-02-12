Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 12, 2025 – Mar-A-Lago Accord CONFIRMS Trump is about to restructure the entire global currency and debt system

- Brighton Broadcast News Introduction and Initial Remarks (0:00)

- Global Gold Shortage and Financial Markets (3:29)

- Trump's Financial Strategy and Tariffs (10:50)

- Impact of Tariffs on US Treasury Debt Holders (15:52)

- Nuclear War Scenario and Its Implications (26:57)

- Interview with Martin Armstrong on Gold and Financial Markets (37:16)

- Challenges of Implementing a Gold Standard (45:17)

- Impact of Geopolitical Events on Gold Prices (48:23)

- Role of AI in Financial Forecasting and Analysis (1:10:18)

- Future of AI and Technology in Financial Markets (1:17:06)

- NORAD and Early Career Experiences (1:19:44)

- AI and Its Implications (1:25:31)

- AI in Politics and Economics (1:29:14)

- Central Banks and Economic Challenges (1:31:53)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:35:57)





