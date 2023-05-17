Fetterman unknowingly competes with Kamala Harris in new World Salad contest.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Fetterman Participates in Senate Banking Committee Hearing Examining Recent Bank Failures and It’s a TOTAL DISASTER.
UNFIT FOR HOLDING OFFICE.
The look on their faces as Fetterman mumbled through his remarks said it all.
Out of nowhere Fetterman began talking about the federal government’s SNAP program.
This video clip of Fetterman is shocking.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1658517113848332292