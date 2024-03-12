Stand For Your Principles

Daniel Bolz, author of America’s Freedom Megaphone, will be here to talk about what Americans who believe in their country and it’s founding principles need to do to fight against the forces that are trying to tear it apart.

Our second guest is Michael Clark, the founder of Christian AI training.com. Michael believes that Christians in business or ministry should learn how to use the latest and greates AI tools.

Michael Clark: MichaelrjClark.com

Daniel Bolz: Americas Freedom Megaphone

