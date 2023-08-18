OLIVER ANTHONY SPEAKS OUT AFTER TURNING DOWN 📃 $8 MILLION MUSIC INDUSTRY OFFER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Country music viral sensation Oliver Anthony, singer of "Rich Men North of Richmond" has now spoke out publicly regarding his eight-million-dollar record label offer. Oliver Anthony made it very where he stands when it comes to being bought. Oliver Anthony means every word he sings in "Rich Men North of Richmond."
