A clown show, but with dramatic music - Zelensky has arrived to appeal to Congress.
"Without new U.S. military aid, Ukraine won't be able to prepare for the 2024 offensive," says U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
➡️The White House also stated that without Congress approval, new packages of weaponry cannot be sent to Kiev from January onwards.
➡️Meanwhile, Zelensky is already in Congress, where he will try to persuade senators to vote for the new Ukraine funding package.
➡️After addressing the entire Senate, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson.
