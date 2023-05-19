Be the salt on the earth; speak up lovingly 🙏💖

Revolt against the modern world, not because it is modern but because it is evil.

The love for money being the root of all evil.

Don't go along to get along! Real judgement comes from the Lord. I don't mean disregard all laws on this earth, but try to be yourself while colouring between the lines. As I said in my other video, you can't serve two masters and it is not by using the name of the Father that you will be saved, rather it is your belief! It is knowing, feeling, praying, talking to Him. We are all sinners, we deserve death and hell, that is why God sent his only begotten Son to suffer and die for us on the cross. God is the one who invented prepay in fact 🤣😂🤣😂 you accept it, or you don't but you have to make that choice. God, unlike worldleaders, respects your free will. Use it. Show Him you want to be saved. And don't sin with evil intent as actions speak louder than words. And I don't mean you won't suffer or die, tribulation means, your soul will be saved and will live on in the 1000 year reign with Christ.

The Truth will set you free.

Wish you all a nice day 🙏💖🌞