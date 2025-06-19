Israel's Military Strategy and Failures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Israel truly in control of the skies? If so, why the urgent need for foreign military aid? The Iron Dome, hailed as impenetrable, is failing as missiles strike Tel Aviv—so why the propaganda? Iran’s relentless attacks expose Israel’s dwindling defenses, pushing the region toward a catastrophic escalation.
#IsraelFail #IronDomeExposed #MiddleEastCrisis #WW3Warning #TruthOverPropaganda
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport