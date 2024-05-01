BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why THZ wands/wearables facilitate the NANO - everything
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
12 months ago

(SOURCE) https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/nofearbeclear:a

.

Computer networking through human tissue means that if you cannot admit biosensors or the internet of bio nano things for mandated spectrum allocation of bio cyber interface FOR the bio digital convergence -


wtf are you doing telling other ppl to slap that wearable on when you know damn well they have NO ONE to help them access their own nano networks that ARE mandated for cybersecurity?


Enough playing stupid and acting like yetis. If you are going to offer bioelectronics as a solution to nanotechnology; be clear about how your product is utilizing MEMS for bioinformatics required by law to be a medical 'thing' (fitbit/aura ring/bioelectronic stickey) at all.


Thx

Mark 5:36

Mrs. Wallace

amen

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

magnetic human body communication

https://www.embs.org/

human activity recognition radar

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/49993-2024-emerging-trends-shaping-the-future-of-healthcare

802.15.4 working group

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/Skynet-x1:c

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_area_network

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU

omnet wban

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEJ0p6ojLOI

ns3 wban

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOtvszYZ6Oo

HDIAC casualty care

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw

IITSEC super soldier discussion sept 2023

https://www.levisagedayspa.com/iteracare-terahertz-frequency/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7881098/

.

https://www.iteracarehelppeople.com/iteracare-articles/iteracare-patent-certification

.

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20140175283A1/en

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Working-principles-of-MEMS-sensors_fig3_364258506

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/50580-data-precision-in-wearables-the-challenge-of-accuracy

jabcovidmrnaiobiobnt
