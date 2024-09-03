PUTIN's Revenge: A Base of AZOV Nazis Along With German Military Officers Were Wiped Out In KHARKIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of September 2, 2024, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a powerful combined missile attack on the military facilities of the Ukrainian Army. This time, military facilities in the Kharkiv, Kiev, Poltava, and Sumy regions were subjected to this powerful attack. At the same time, it is worth noting that independent monitoring services and ordinary witnesses recorded the largest number of explosions precisely in the Kharkiv region.............................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
