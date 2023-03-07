⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - (March 7, 2023)

No video in English Today, Text is below:

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Grianikovka, Peschanoye, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic). 1 tank, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer and over 30 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated.





💥In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery attacks, launched by the units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation resulted in the elimination of the enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 125 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as D-20, and D-30 howitzers.





💥In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery have resulted in the neutralisation more than 75 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Smerch multiple-launch rocket system and 1 D-30 howitzer. 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Markovo (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 munition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Pavlovka, Novosyolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Dorozhnianka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





💥In Kherson direction, as many as 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 128 areas.





💥Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Druzhkovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krynki (Kherson region). Furthermore, 14 projectiles of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, as well as 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted near Chervonopopovka, Novosyolovskoye (Luhansk People's Republic), Peski, Kirillovka, Valeryanovka, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Gorobyovka and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).





📊In total, 398 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 3,356 unmanned aerial vehicles, 410 air defence missile systems, 8,205 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,055 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,294 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,780 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.