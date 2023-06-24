Learning to Love Contradictions!



Would you take a vacation in the Middle Ages?





How many books do you think you've read in both non-fiction and fictional catagories. What would you say are some of your most influential in each category?





Is it your love of history that draws you to the medieval world?





Half of modern teens are miserable.





If child abuse is the source of a lot of/most problems how can the modern world be worse than the past, when parenting is better now than it was back then ?

Unless child rearing is worse now that is.





I have always thought that WWI set the table for the destruction of the west that we see today. The culture never recovered.





I’m currently starting a business and my wife wants a say in each of the purchases I make. I find that having to justify each investment takes a lot of time and energy, especially since she is quite frugal. How do you and your wife handle your business purchases?





So Stef, there is a saying" they do not care that you know, until they know that you care" When a person uses reason, logic and empiricism, and finds themself trying to relate to people whose feelings are facts, and are not willing to talk through dissenting points of view. What are your options, just cut those people out of your life, or is there another way to relate to these people?





I’ve fallen in love with a Chinese girl, whose father is in the CCP. but we share the same values, I’m English, what thoughts do you have?





Your speech about society investing in the things that they care about really got through to me and I canceled a lot of useless subscriptions and plan to allocate that money your way! Was a long time iTunes podcast listener.

I’m in a position to be a leader and a father so what you’ve given me in have been trajectory changing! Thank you 🙏 will continue to be here forever.





Hi Stef, Would you be ok helping me understand your thoughts between when you say this is a great time to be alive as opposed to what you have said tonight? I am probably lacking some understanding on this. Much appreciated.





When did you do therapy?





I have just finished reading Real-Time Relationships and became one of my favorite books of all time.





What percent of people manifest free will?









How do you do Philosophy? How could I become a better (or become) a Philosopher? It's rough thinking that I haven't thought about that in years now.





Hi Stef, I have a question, I am currently in an engineering grad program that will take the next 2 years to complete after one year invested (I get paid to attend), and have been feeling very demotivated. I haven't been very productive in my coursework and research, and I'm not sure if I should just drop out and get a job or white-knuckle it. Do you have any recommendations or thoughts? Also, I have a wife I married a year ago.