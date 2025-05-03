EXPOSED: CHEMTRAIL DEPOPULATION PLAN! - Media Finally Talks About Geoengineering - But A Psyop Looms

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass awakening regarding stratospheric aerosol geoengineering as RFK Jr. talks openly on Dr. Phil's show about ending the spraying of our skies as we are poisoned like bugs.





While this sounds great, we have to notice the specifics in the claims made. RFK Jr. claimed the spraying is simply done through jet fuel which is simply untrue. They're very often sprayed from nosles on the wings of planes as whistle-blowers have exposed. Could this be another psyop to keep people complacent and sitting on their hands like we saw with the fake Epstein list and the fake JFK Files? RFK Jr. did get confirmed by a pharma funded House after all and has recently called for mass MMR vaccinations for kids regarding Measles.





Meanwhile, the UK government is calling for the dimming of the sun utilizing geoengineering and it is set to be approved immediately. It's obvious that they've already been doing this forever so this claim is absurd, nonetheless, they want us to know this NOW for a reason.





We've seen mass destruction in places like Dubai due to cloud seeding in recent years and we know there is a lot of weather modification affecting places like Spain this past year with mass flooding and recently power outages.





Dr. Jane Ruby and Mike Adams recently exposed moving organisms in samples from chemtrails appearing to show some sort of self amplifying technology, hatching other organisms in the study's models.





It makes sense that simultaneously, we are getting further confirmation that these aerosols are behind the so-called cold and flu season. We have reported in the past that the massive levels of heavy metals sprayed from the skies would lead to immune function issues as well as the loss of taste and smell.





In this video, we dig into what's really going on with this geoengineering, whether we will actually see it stopped and what long term effects plague humanity because of it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025