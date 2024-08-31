Weathering Another Typhoon 🌀 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week we were visited by Typhoon Shanshan. It didn’t cause any damage at my place, but southwestern Japan wasn’t so lucky. My autumn & winter starts are doing well, but the UFO squash didn’t make it; something got to them in the lower garden. Because of the rain I spent a lot of time in the kitchen making delicious treats.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll