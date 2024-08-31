Weathering Another Typhoon 🌀 🤩🐶

This week we were visited by Typhoon Shanshan. It didn’t cause any damage at my place, but southwestern Japan wasn’t so lucky. My autumn & winter starts are doing well, but the UFO squash didn’t make it; something got to them in the lower garden. Because of the rain I spent a lot of time in the kitchen making delicious treats.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll