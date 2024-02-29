BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's a BIG CLUB and we are ALL IN IT, so says Peter
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
Follow
22 views • 02/29/2024

Is there any call for repentance going on? Maybe a little bit. Most did not think we need to but we are in our Nineveh / Jonah moment. The world is about to crash and most are sleepwalking in the Armageddon. Yet we are being told that everything is fine and dandy in it is just not as problems grow worse day by day. That is why I don't get Alex Jones's great awakening speech. We are not winning at least not yet. I just thought I would bring up a few verses from Peter that elaborates on problems from his day that is far worse even in ours.


You can go to my YouTube channel at rooftop videos and I will leave a link to one of the videos to make it a little easier.

https://youtu.be/1go32swVPmo?si=iNk98UrqRD21kkAy I also recommend you do some studying at a very eye-opening website called the warning atLarrymeguiae2.com

Keywords
lessonsjointhe clubbible learn frombook of peter last days sins repentanceinformation alert
