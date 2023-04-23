BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former CIA Director and Former Commander of US and NATO Forces in Afghanistan - David Petraeus, said in March about the UKR Counter Offensive
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
82 views • 04/23/2023

This is a clip from YouTube... On March 30, 2023, the Bush School DC hosted General David Petraeus (U.S. Army, ret.) for a discussion titled “International Conflicts and U.S. National Security Challenges.” The discussion took place at the Bush School Washington, D.C. teaching site.

Hahaha, sure. Why should I believe you?

Former CIA director and former commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan David Petraeus:

“In late May, early June, there will be a hell of a strong offensive from the Ukrainians. Most likely in the south. It will probably be around the Melitopol area. And they will try to break the land line that Russia has established along the southeast coast of Ukraine connecting Crimea."

Interesting Comments found about this:

  • ﻿﻿The same Petraeus who had to extract his troops at night from Iraq and to run from Afghanistan leavin gazillion of weapons behind
  • Col. Douglas MacGregor "If you plan a massive offensive, why on Earth would you announce it publicly, so as to give your enemy the time to get prepared?... Unless ofc, you want your operation to fail!..." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxzoQZs1jXY

  • has anybody informed that idiot from CIA that Ukrops lost 300K troops?...

    Guessing no?




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
