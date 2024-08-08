© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Proof That Watergate Was A Scam
* 50 years to the day after Richard Nixon’s resignation, newly-unearthed documents show Watergate was a scam from start to finish.
* Former Nixon White House staffer Geoff Shepard saw it happen.
* He has uncovered new evidence that Watergate was a deep state coup.
* They are using the same playbook on President Trump.
* The parallels to what’s currently happening are remarkable.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 August 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-geoff-shepard
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1821593377164419377