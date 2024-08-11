Ukraine's Kursk Offensive Accelerating Ukraine's Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for August 11, 2024…
▪️Ukraine’s “offensive” into Kursk, Russia was another example of Kiev’s costly public relations campaigns, this time designed to prove Ukraine can “bring the war to Russian soil;”
▪️In reality, Ukraine expended manpower and equipment it does not have to spare, as well as stretching its already struggling logistical network;
▪️Additional attempts by Ukraine to appear strong as its strategically collapses include alleged special military operations in Africa aimed at undermining Russian security cooperation in the region;
▪️Ukraine’s suggested involvement in military operations in Mali resulting in the death of government troops has resulted in the severing of relations between Mali and Niger with Ukraine;
▪️ “Ukrainian” operations worldwide provide cover for what are likely Western activities conducted by proxy against Russia just as it does against Chinese interests around the globe and is doing in Ukraine against Russia, which itself is a proxy war;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
