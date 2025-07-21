BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My first Cardio Med Bed session
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
108 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Cheryl Cerda: We have Dr Judy on the cardio med bed for the very first time, and we've got her pressure up very nicely. She's doing well, breathing nicely, as you can see on the screen here.

So as she's lying here, relaxing, her body is literally running a marathon, right? So her heart's getting all this amazing pumping oxygenation, which is so important for people who don't have active lifestyles, right?

We used the CellSonic regeneration to treat her lower back and her knees. So she was able to get a lot of treatment done today, she's very excited.

She'll be back on Tuesday and on Monday for some extra CellSonic regeneration.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: see if I can work out my knee calcification. My knees are in pretty bad shape,

Cheryl Cerda: but start to feel better already? Yeah. Your back will be a little tender.

07/20/2025 - With Cheryl Cerda: https://occidentalhealthandhealing.com

DocOfDetox products: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxProducts

Keywords
healthnewshealingtruthholisticcardiojudy mikovitsdocofdetoxvascularmedbed
