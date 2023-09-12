Jimmy Buffet Zeitgeist and the New World, PostScript Insights with John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jimmy Buffet was more than an engaging perfomer. He also tapped into a stream of consciousness of the masses, and to great effect! How might we apply this technique to the creation of a New World? PostScript Insights with John L. Petersen.
Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️
Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!